Jean M. Castranova, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at St. Charles Church, for Jean M. Castranova, 89, of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 5, 2019.

She was born February 22, 1930, in Struthers, a daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth Cvengros Miller.

Jean was a 1948 graduate of East High School and later attended Youngstown College.

She worked in the shoe department of J.C. Penny’s Southern Park Mall Store, for many years and was active in the J.C. Penny’s Retirees Association.

Jean was a member of St. Charles Church and was secretary of the Ladies Guild.

Along with her husband Anthony F. Castranova, whom she married August 26, 1950, she leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Michael Chevy (Melisa) Castranova, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Dan (Iris) Castranova of Florida; grandchildren, Marie (Ryan) Boyle, Stephanie Castranova and Samantha Castranova; great-grandchildren, Anne Marie Boyle and Nicholas Boyle; sister-in-law, Patricia Costanza and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Williams and Doris Simpkins.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman and from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at St. Charles Church.

Material tributes can be made in Jean’s memory, to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512