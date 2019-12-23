Jean (Hohler) Doyle, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean (Hohler) Doyle, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Hospice House.

Jean was born March 19, 1928, in Berea, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence and Celia Klekotta Hohler.

She graduated from Port Clinton High School, in Port Clinton, Ohio and attended the Spencerian Business College.

She worked for Sterling and Welsh, then Craydon Fabrics in Cleveland, before marrying in 1956 and moving to Boardman, Ohio.

In Youngstown she worked at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, the activities director of Mahoning County senior center and then was the activities director at Glenellen assisted living in Boardman.

Jean was a 50 year plus member of Country Lane garden club, gardening was her first love.

She was also a lifelong member of the Grand Old Party and past president and member of Western Reserve Republican Women and the Doris Burdman service club. Jean and her family were members of Saint Charles Parish.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Lauri (Cornelio) Catena, Cari (Daniel) Marshall and Andrea Shirilla (Rick Barron) and her brother, Joe Hohler; Jean’s grandchildren, Gabriella, Gino (Emily) and Cecelia Catena, Mickey Marshall and Erica Shirilla. She also leaves one great-grandchild, Jameson Catena.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Hohler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers at Saint Charles Church 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.