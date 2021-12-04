Jay J. Sargent, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay J. Sargent, 64, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, November 27, with his loving family by his side.

Jay was born February 28, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of James W. and Nancy M. Fernback Sargent.

He was a 1975 graduate of Boardman High School and a pipe fitter working out of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 87/396, for 41 years.

He retired in 2012, giving him the opportunity to spend more time doing the things he enjoyed.

He was an exercise enthusiast, and could be found most days walking in Mill Creek Park, riding his bike or playing golf with his many friends, getting two hole in ones; one at Stambaugh on the sixth hole, and one at Riverview on the seventh hole. Jay enjoyed gardening, listening to music, spending time with his family and friends, and cheering on his beloved Cleveland Browns.

Along with his mother, Nancy of Boardman, Jay leaves to cherish his memory, his sister Donna (Doug) Gritton of Noblesville, Indiana; niece, Jessica (James) Gugert; nephew, Brent (Alison) Gritton; great-nephew, Derek Gugert and great-nieces Emery Gugert and Lyla Gritton.

Jay’s father, James, preceded him in death in 2020.

His family would like to thank The Hope Center for their compassionate care during his courageous two year battle.

Save the date for a Celebration of Life for Jay, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, details to follow.

Material tributes can be made in Jay’s memory to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements will be handled by Fox Funeral Home.

