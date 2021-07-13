Janice M. Costa, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Costa, 86, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon July 12. 2021.

She was born May 1,1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Gerald and Lucille Murphy Nestor.

Janice attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

She was a member of St. Jude Church and a former member of Tippecanoe Country Club.

Her Husband Dr. Vincent “Jack” Costa, whom she married in 1955, passed away 2017.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons James T. Costa and John M. Costa, sister Jeri Bertison, brother-in-law Frank Costa, grandchildren Jennifer Mondora, Sheri Costa, Christopher Costa and Breanna Spatafore, great grandchildren Mia Mondora and Bella Pierce and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Janice is preceded in death by her daughters Jill Costa and Jeri Spatafore.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday July 16, 2021, at St. Jude Church, Columbiana celebrated by rev. David Misbrener.

Material tributes can be made in Janice’s memory to St. Jude Church, 180 Seventh Street, Columbiana, Ohio 44408

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends of Janice may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Costa family.

