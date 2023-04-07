COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice E. Curry, 81 passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Alzheimers Center on Monday April 3, 2023.

She was born May 11, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late I.O. Adams and Bethene Curry Salliotte.

Janice worked as a certified home health care companion and later as a secretary for Miller Feeder & Spreader. In her need to help others, Janice read books for the blind, and volunteered at the Poland Library and Help Hot Line.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son Daniel W. Morris, sisters Daryl Parisi and Floris Skinner, granddaughter Brittany, and former husband O.J. Morris.

Janice is preceded in death by parents I.O. Adams and Bethene Curry Salliotte, a son Arnold Lee Morris, and sister Betty Johnson.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Tuesday April 11, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Russ Adams. Material tributes can be made in Janice’s memory to Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 West Garfield Rd., Columbiana, Ohio 44408

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends of may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice E. Curry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 9, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.