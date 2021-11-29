Janet Marie Calpin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie Calpin, 88, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, was called home to our lord on Saturday, November 27, 2021, passing away peacefully at her home.

Janet was born on June 4,1933, to John and Helen Eakins (Wilson) and lived in the Youngstown area for 84 years before moving to Bradenton, Florida.

She graduated from South High School in June 1951.

Janet married Tom Calpin on June 21, 1952. They spent 68 years loving each other more today than yesterday, but not as much as tomorrow.

She graduated from Youngstown State University earning her Bachelor of Science in Education, June 1969. Janet additionally graduated from Youngstown State University, achieving her Master of Science in Education, August 1974.

She began teaching English at Boardman High School in September of 1969, the day the new high school opened.

Janet then became a guidance counselor and retired from Boardman High School in June 2004, spending 35 years doing what she loved. She was known as the blonde Mrs. Calpin at Boardman and her sister-in-law, Marion was the brunette Mrs. Calpin. There were other nicknames as well from their friend, Dick Weimer.

She was a lifetime member of a South High School Girls Alumni Club and a Boardman High School Teachers and Guidance Counselors Alumni Club, until she moved to Florida in 2018.

Janet was a great teacher and trusted counselor and had a servant’s heart. She took great pride in helping others. Janet believed in inclusion and never prejudged anyone. She accepted everyone for who they were without prejudice. Janet knew that God created all of us equally. She was admired and loved by all that crossed her path. Janet was a difference maker and she made such a powerful and positive influence on every heart, mind and soul she touched.

The doors were always open at 732 Havenwood Drive and her students visited frequently, often unannounced, but always welcome.

She loved overseeing costumes for Boardman High School’s student plays, often assisted by her sister, Bobbie jean.

For many years she was a lead member of American leadership study groups. Each summer she and Susan Neun chaperoned up to 35 students each for annual trips to Europe. These memories will never be forgotten by hundreds of Boardman High School Alumni.

Janet also had a sizable collection of vinyl lp’s given to her by her students. There is something quite bizarre about listening to Frank Zappa with your mother, even if it was 1971.

She left an indelible stamp on Boardman, not just with students but their parents and families as well.

Janet was very influenced and cared for by her grandmother Marie Harmon Wilson. Mom Wilson as she was fondly known, taught Janet the values of being a good, strong Christian woman, possessing a great work ethic. Tom and the kids thank God she taught Janet how to cook and bake too!

Janet was a very involved member of good hope Lutheran church for over 40 years. She took particular joy and gratitude in reading scripture at Sunday services. Tom was so proud of her. You could see a loving twinkle in his eyes every time she read. Janet was and is his angel, forever.

She was passionate about many things, especially reading the bible. She learned a great deal from the scriptures and enjoyed sharing that knowledge. Janet also enjoyed poetry and sharing poems with all that would listen. She especially loved going to Broadway plays with tom and rekindling loving memories of their honeymoon. They traveled to New York City often. She loved movies and made annual trips to Florida with Tom every February for over a decade. The family would go see every academy award nominated best picture, actor, actress and so forth on a two-week binge ending the vacation watching the award ceremonies on Sunday evening. She also loved trips with tom to Las Vegas for his birthday every year where the whole family would frequently unite at the Bellagio.

She really enjoyed lively debates with Tom and won more than her fair share. Tim once told his 7th grade teacher prior to a teacher parent meeting, “be careful, my mother has never lost an argument in her life!”

The family and particularly Janet, endured some very tough times too. The tragic loss of two children, the passing of her brother and sister who were both younger than she. There were challenges with health in the household. It was her strong faith in God that endeavored her to persevere, always strong always steady. She was and will always be the rock of the Calpin family.

Janet leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Timothy(Romonia) Calpin of Bradenton, Florida; two daughters, Tracy (Larry) Taylor of Murrieta, California and Terry Calpin, of Columbus Ohio; four grandchildren, Todd (kira) Harris of Columbus, Ohio, Ryan Kaskubara of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jeremy and Dakota Taylor of Murrieta, California; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Aurelia Harris, of Columbus, Ohio; her brother, Terry Turney, of Berkeley, California and her brother-in-law, James Calpin (Marion) of Canfield, Ohio.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her daughter, Attorney Tammy Calpin; her son, Tommy Calpin; her brother, Jack Eakins; her sister, Roberta (Bobbie Jean) Bathurst and her parents.

Calling hours will be held at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A church service, celebrated by pastor Robert Quaintance will take place at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., following church calling hours at 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Janet will be laid to rest beside her husband tom at Poland riverside cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

