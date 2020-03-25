James W. Sargent, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Sargent, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Jim graduated from South High School in 1951 and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 87/396 for 63 years and an officer with Local 87 for 24 of those years.

He retired in 1990, which gave him more time to spend with his family and doing the things he loved. He was a longtime member of the Youngstown Maennerchor, where he participated in their golf and bocce leagues. Being an avid sports fan, you could often find him cheering on his Cleveland Browns and Indians, Youngstown State, and Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a huge animal lover.

He married the love of his life, Nancy M. Fernback, 66 years ago on September 12, 1953 at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown.

Along with his wife Nancy, he leaves to cherish his memory, his children Jay Sargent of Boardman, daughter Donna (Doug) Gritton of Noblesville, Indiana, grandchildren Jessica (James) Gugert and Brent (Alison) Gritton, and great grandchildren Derek Gugert, Emery Gugert and Lyla Gritton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Sargent and Naomi (Alexander) Sargent and brothers, Bert, Jack, Fred and George Sargent.

Private funeral services were held at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday.

Material tributes can be made in Jim’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 26, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.