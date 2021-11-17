James W. Ogden, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” W. Ogden passed peacefully Thursday, November 11, 2021, at his home from complications of Cancer, he was surrounded by his family.

Jim was born December 18, 1944, in Youngstown, the son of William E. and Dorothy B. Kleevic Ogden, he was a lifelong area resident.

Jim better known as “Oggie” to his friends graduated from South High School class of 1962, he also graduated from Youngstown State where he lettered on the tennis team.

He taught at St. Stephen’s in Niles for 40 years, where he fulfilled his passion for encouraging children to pursue their dreams. After retirement, he continued to substitute teach at St. Christine’s for seven years.

Jim found the good in everyone he met and he was loved by everyone. He loved being with his family, watching them grow, playing golf and spending Sundays with his friends watching the Browns.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Shirley A. Rich, whom he married June 24, 1967, at St. Brendan’s Church; his three sons, James W. (Kelly) Ogden of Charlotte North Carolina, Robert M. (Tracy) of Youngstown and Joseph D. (Carrie) Ogden of Poland; sister, Mary Lou Solley of Hilton Head; five grandchildren, Grace, Hannah, Lorelei, Chase and Parker and his beloved dog, Sasha, as well as his brother-in-law, Sam Rich and sister-in-law, Beverly Polmaskitch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

