YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Murphy, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

James was born May 18, 1941, in Youngstown, to the late John Aloysius and Theresa Louise Casselman Murphy.

After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1959, he received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Youngstown State University, while he worked full time and raised a family.

He started his working career at Wean United and retired from Commercial Intertech in 2003.

James was a member of St. Dominic Church.

He was a proud Air Force veteran serving from 1960 – 1964.

James was proud of his irish heritage and enjoyed coaching little league baseball, helping out his sons with Cub Scouts, going to Youngstown Phantoms games, putting on luncheons for his fellow Commercial Intertech employees at Christmas time, driving senior citizens to church and going to watch his children’s athletic events.

His wife, the former Ann Mary Carney, whom he married May 22, 1965, passed away March 23, 2016.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Shawn (Shannon) Murphy, James W. Murphy, Jr., Charlie Murphy, Cecelia (Matthew) Richard and Peg (Bill) Hittie; sister, Lynn Lee (Harry) Smith; grandchildren, Rhiannon Kreitzburg, James Murphy III, McKenzie Leech, Nicole Murphy, Conor Murphy, Jacob Murphy, Gia Murphy, Patrick Murphy, Maddy Richard, Sophie Richard, Elizabeth Hittie, Kate Hittie and Carney McCarthy; great-grandchildren, Bella, Bryson, Seamus and Jacob and his partner, Cathryn Mondora, who brought a newfound joy and spirit into his life.

James is preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Murphy McCarthy and Lucille Murphy.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Dominic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.