James W. Gunyula, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Gunyula, 79, of Poland, passed peacefully Friday, January 29, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health in Boardman.

James was born September 3, 1941, in Lowellville, son of Joseph T. and Mildred Gillam Gunyula.

He was a 1959 graduate of Lowellville High School.

Jim married his first wife, Sally Ann O’Brian, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in 1962, sadly after 42 years of marriage, she passed in 2004.

Jim started his working career at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, while working in 1970 he went back to school at Youngstown State working on his engineering degree, he graduated in 2000.

In 1978, he started working for Copperweld Steel Company, after 22 years he left and worked for SES engineering in Alliance, Ohio.

Jim finished his long engineering career at ACS International; he spent a good deal of time in Spokane, Washington and Baltimore, Maryland, he retired in 2007.

Jim was a member at St. Stephen of Hungary Church, he was a member of the Holy Name Society and was a Eucharistic Minister.

He enjoyed building model airplanes, camping at Holiday Camp grounds and going on vacation to Ocean Isle North Carolina.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Nancy J. Hagg Gunyula, who he married September 25, 2010, at St. Stephens; his son, Peter T. Gunyula of San Diego, California; daughters, Mary Catherine Cronk of Libery, Karen M. Persing of Mogadore and Kristin (Eric) Davis of Mineral Ridge; he also leaves his stepchildren, Leonard D. (Nelson) Hagg of New Jersey, Lena D. Hagg (Adam Wylam) of Youngstown and Leynette D. Berry of Campbell; brother, Joseph (Wendy) Gunyula of Hubbard and sister, Mary Ellen Shuntich of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jim’s five grandchildren, Jeffrey Persing of Georgia and Olivia Persing of Mogadore, Daniel Burns of Columbus, Leah Burns of Mineral Ridge and Zerrin Keck of Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Holy Apostles Parish St. Stephen of Hungary Church, 854 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, celebrated by Rev. Joseph S. Rudjak.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, everyone in attendance is being asked to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the State of Ohio (6-foot apart and not to linger) thank you.

Jim’s family is planning on have a celebration of his amazing life in the summer when it is safer for family and friends to gather again.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

