YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. “JC” Calpin, 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday January 26, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born January 7, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of James E. and Catherine Buniak Calpin.

Jim was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and attended Youngstown State University.

After attending Youngstown State, Jim served his country in the Army reserves. Most of his working career, Jim worked at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant, retiring in 1999 after 30 years of service.

Jim was a loyal fan of the Cleveland sports teams, the Browns, the Cavaliers and the Indians and loved Notre Dame football. Being an active person, Jim enjoyed cross country skiing, bocce, golfing and hiking in Mill Creek Park, the place that his brothers introduced to him at a young age. During his retirement, Jim traveled with his Mooney friends on 19 golf trips, as well as spending time golfing locally with his General Motors friends. On one golf trip he got a hole in one at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork, Virginia. Planning trips was a hobby for him and his family and friends were very grateful for his gift of finding just the right place to stay. Among his favorite destinations, were trips to Indians’ spring training and a yearly visit to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

Family and friends would tell you that Jim was a great storyteller and would often quote “We are not here for a long time, but we are here for a good time”. The highlight of every Sunday for Jim was conversing with his nephew, Tim who was like a brother to him.

His first wife, the former Alice Moran, passed away in 1985. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Marion Minghetti Steele; stepdaughter, Marybeth (Tom) Williams and grandson, Brian Williams.

Along with his parents and first wife, James is preceded in death by a son, James P. Calpin and brothers, Thomas C. (Janet) Calpin, William F. (Ruth) Calpin and Robert J. Calpin.

