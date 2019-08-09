James R. Cessna, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Very Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, at St. Edward Church, Youngstown, for James R. Cessna, 81, of Austintown, who passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 8, with his loving family by his side.

James was born September 13, 1937 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert And Mary Suddes Cessna.

He attended St. Edward Grade School and graduated in 1955 from Ursuline High School.

Jim worked as a lather and carpenter for several commercial contractors in the area.

He was a lifelong member of St. Edward Church and the Carpenter’s Union.

Jim enjoyed doting over his grandchildren, playing checkers with them, golfing and reading; especially U.S. military history. One of his favorite things to do, was to go to garage sales and resell the items he bought on E-Bay. An easygoing person, Jim had a joke for almost any occasion.

He proudly served his country from 1958 to 1959 in the Army.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Joyce A. Hayes, whom he married April 27, 1963; children, James P. Cessna of Canfield, Maggie (Randy) Coleman of Austintown, Betsy (Curt) Speck of North Lawrence and Joseph R. Cessna of Youngstown; a sister, Sr. Margaret Cessna, H.M. of Lakewood; brothers, Jack Cessna of Canfield and Thomas Cessna of Youngstown and grandchildren, Morgan, Taylor, Patrick, Cayden and Katie.

Besides his parents, Jim is preceded in death by brothers, William and Robert Cessna.

Material tributes can be made in Jim’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to the Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Monday, August 12, at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane.

Jim’s family wishes to thank the staffs of Briarfield Manor, Hospice of the Valley and Mercy Home Health for their compassion and support.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street inBoardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

