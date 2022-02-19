YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Kenneth Graham, Jr. passed peacefully on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Windsor House in Canfield.

He was born October 28, 1937, in Youngstown, son of James K. and Patricia C. Henry Graham, he was a lifelong area resident.

James graduated from Ursuline High School in the Class of 1955, soon after, he enlisted in the United States Marines, he earned the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged.

James worked for Republic Steel as a Dispatcher retiring in 1983, he was the President of United Steel Workers local 4519.

He was a devote Catholic and member of Saint Dominic Church, was an avid reader and loved sports, especially the Cleveland Indians and the Browns.

He married his wife Donna Drummond in October of 1973, sadly she passed away September 25, 2019.

James leaves to cherish his memory, his brother, Harold (Patti) Grace of Struthers and his sister Joan Graham McCambridge of Chillicothe. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Patricia Gibson; brother-in-law, Michael (Kathy) Drummond, many nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents and his wife; stepfather, Harold R. Grace; brother-in-law, James Edward McCambridge and by several brother and sister-in-laws from the Drummond family, plus 2 dogs Tippy and Bumper.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Dominic Church, celebrated by Rev. Louis Bertrand Lemoine, OP.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

The Graham family has asked for any material tributes in James’s name been given to St. Dominic Church 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Thank you to all the nurses, aides, and administration staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Windsor House of Canfield (Lodge A) and Traditions Health of Hospice for our unmeasurable gratitude for the care and compassion given to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home at 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

