James Jordan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Jordan, 85, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Jim was born on July 23, 1935 in Youngstown, to John and Margaret (Kane) Jordan.



A 1953 graduate of East High School, Jim was a member of the varsity baseball team in 1951, ’52 and ’53. He lettered in ’52 and ’53 and was noted for his outstanding defensive plays in the infield. He was also an offensive standout while batting over .300 in the 1953 season. During his years at East, Jim also played basketball and was a member of the 1952-53 team that shared the City Championship honors with North High.

After graduation, Jim played in the Class “B” league and maintained a batting average of .300 while contributing with outstanding defensive plays. Jim progressed to the Class “AA” league but injuries ended his hardball career. Jim then played local fast-pitch softball and slow-pitch softball for the next decade with the ACC Club and ACME Club.

At age 50, Jim played in the Hardball Oldtimers USA League where he excelled in both offensive and defensive play as an infielder. Jim was chosen as “Mr. Baseball” for the Oldtimers in 1990 and in 1991 was inducted into the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame for Softball. In 1994, Jim was inducted into the Oldtimers Baseball Hall of Fame and in 2002, he was inducted into the East High School Hall of Fame for baseball. He earned the nickname of “Hollywood” by his teammates and friends during his playing career on the baseball diamond.

Jim was employed as an inspector for the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineers for 38 years before retiring in 1994.

Jim was a long time member of Saint Patrick Church in Youngstown and a member of the Catholic War Veterans. He was also a member and former trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 213.

Jim was affectionately known as “Popsi” to his family. Leaving to cherish his memories is his wife of 62 years, Antoinette (Toni DiPaola) whom he married on September 14, 1957. He leaves two children, Michael of Poland and David and his wife, Lisa, of Poland; one grandson, David and his fiancée, Lexi, of Pittsburgh; sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Vasvari and Cindy (Nick) Cerimele and several nieces and nephews.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Felix and Teresa DiPaola; his sister, Ruthie; brother-in-law, Bill McQuiston and brother-in-law, Tom Vasvari.



The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Eddie and Diane Reese and the entire staff at the Inn at Poland Way for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Jim and his family. The family would also like to thank Dr. Demidovich for being an integral part of his care.



A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17 at Saint Patrick Church in Youngstown, with Reverend Kevin Peters officiating.

A private burial will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



The Jordan family and the church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial coverings are required if attending. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Jim.



Material tributes may take the form of donations to Saint Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507 in Jim’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

