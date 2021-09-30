James “Jim” Joseph Mahoney, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Mahoney passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the age of 58 in his hometown of Austintown, Ohio. His battle with a service-connected neurological condition in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Jim remained a hero and stayed strong until the end.

He was born to James Mahoney and Mary Mahar Mahoney in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio on July 10, 1963. Jim was raised in Hornell, New York, until the age of 13 after the death of his father. His mother returned to Youngstown where she settled into the same home in Austintown that Jim grew up in, got married and raised his own family.

Jim graduated from Austintown Fitch High School, with the class of 1981. He went on to the University of Toledo, obtaining his undergrad in engineering, and became a Professional Land Surveyor.

He was also active in the Newman Club, a Catholic student society on campus. However, after learning of the failing health of his grandparents, Dr. Paul and Ethel Mahar, Jim returned to Youngstown to assist them and his mother in their advanced years. Jim remained in Austintown where he cared for his mother until her passing in 1995.

Jim is a Veteran of the Persian Gulf War where he served as a military policemen assigned to the 437 battalion 838 company of the United States Army. After serving in a theatre of combat in Saudi Arabia, he returned to Youngstown upon his honorable discharge in 1991.

Upon returning to Youngstown, Jim worked for the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineer Office and later partnered with Hank Grover with Western Reserve Land Surveying, which he later acquired and in 2010 opened AES Surveying and Land Surveying. The company was named for his three daughters Allisyn, Erin and Savannah, which he operated through present day where it continues to thrive.

While he was physically able, Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed many rounds with his family and friends, as well as annual golf trips with his friends over the past 20 years.

Irish through and through, Jim proudly wore his heritage as a cultural and traditional badge of honor. Never forgetting the birthplace of his grandfather, he held connection to his heritage and close second-generation ties to Ireland and West Cork.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jeannine Johnson, formerly of Industry, Pennsylvania; his three daughters, Allisyn, Erin and Savannah and his 3-year-old grandson Michael. Additionally, Jim is survived by his siblings, Patricia Mahoney of Hornell, New York, Daniel Mahoney of Hornell, New York, Jean Walker of Ellicott City, Maryland, Margaret Augesen of Rochester, New York and Paul Mahoney of Yorba Linda, California. He will be missed by his in-laws, aunt and uncle and his many cousins, nieces, nephews and relatives.

Friends may call to pay respects to a life well lived at Fox Funeral home, 4700 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The ceremony will conclude with his final resting place at Calvary Cemetery, 248 South Belle Vista, Youngstown, OH 44509, followed by a friends and family gathering.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and healthcare team of the Inn at Christine Valley and Crossroads Hospice Care. They went well above and beyond caring for him to get him and his family through this difficult time.

