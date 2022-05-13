YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” G. Doran passed peacefully Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Hospice House, with his family at his side.

Jim was born November 16, 1948, in Drexel Hill Pennsylvania, son of the late James R. and Marguerite A. “Maggie” Gray Doran.

Jim graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School class of 1966 and attended Duns Scotus College, his course of study included Philosophy and Latin. Jim graduated from Youngstown State University with a B.A. major in history and minor in political science and then received his Master’s in Criminal Justice.

He served his country as a military policeman in the Ohio Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in March of 1977 after eight years.

Jim worked for the Catholic Diocese from 1972 to 1975, in the department of education. He taught religious studies to grade 9 through 12, was the Key Club moderator, golf coach and football statistician. He started working in 1977 for I.B.M. Corp. as a facility and contract administrator until 1993 then he spent a brief time working for Habitat for Humanity. Jim became the social action coordinator and program manager in 1994 until 2002 with Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Youngstown. He was then the director of administrative operations for Fleming Nationalease until his retirement in April of 2016.

Jim had many interests and belonged to several affiliations; he was a board member for Big Brothers & Big Sisters; volunteered at St. John Cathedral in Cleveland, Ohio and its soup kitchen, board member, vice chair, Lee County Habitat for Humanity, board member Catholic Service League, rural opportunities housing corp. member interfaith home maintenance and board member Youngstown area community action council. Jim is also a current member of American legion, 194 Mason Ohio, Sister Jerome’s school and knights of Columbus council 274 & assembly 826. Jim always an Irish man he is a member of the Ancient Oder of Hibernians division 6, Youngstown, Ohio.

He and his wife have been long standing parishioners at Saint Patrick’s Church.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Phyllis P. “Honey” Farragher, whom he married September 30, 1995, at St. Patrick’s Church and his brothers, Daniel (Maureen) Doran of Hingham, Massachusetts, Mark (Mary Lou) Doran of Cincinnati and Patrick Doran of Boardman. Jim also leaves his sisters and brothers in-law, Kathy (Tim) Timms, Julie (Frank) Rosa, Susan (Bob) Bury of Lorain, Sally (Buzz) Kelty, Nina (Wayne) Cronan of Knoxville Tennessee, Bill Farragher, Mary (David) Larson of Hudson and Mark (Jean) Farragher and Todd (Renee) Farragher. He was very loved by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jim had many close friendships throughout his life that he cherished and loved.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Fox Funeral Home and then from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

Jim’s family has requested material tributes be made to St. Patrick Church Preservation Fund, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

