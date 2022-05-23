YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Soltis, 76, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, peacefully at the Hospice House, Sharrott Road, Poland, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 11, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Nettie Mitchoff Soltis.

James, or “Jim” by his family and friends, graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1964.

Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served five years before being honorably discharged in 1969.

He spent most of his life as an auto body repair man painting cars for multiple local small car dealerships and had a brief stint of teaching auto body repair at Choffin Career Center in Youngstown. Later in life he became an over-the-road truck driver and retired from the field of work after driving for Consolidated Freightways and Service Transport.

He was proud member of the Teamsters Union.

Jim had a passion for classic cars and motorcycles especially early on when he would ride his Harley Davidson daily or later in life cruising in his 1964 Thunderbird. He would also spend time visiting local casinos with the hope of hitting it big someday. Although he loved his cars, bikes and gambling, he loved his family more.

Leaving to mourn his loss is his wife of 56 years, Carolyn DeGenaro Soltis; his son, James (Rose) Soltis of Boardman; his daughter, Laura (Craig) Brue of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and his daughter, Gina McClasky (Dave Williams) of Hubbard. He also leaves his very special granddaughters, Angelina Pecchia of Austintown, Lindsey Soltis (fiancé, Josh) of Boardman and Bryana Pecchis (fiancé, Gabriel) of Struthers.

Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Soltis.

To honor his final wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private celebration of his life will take place with immediate family members.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Hospice House for the compassion and comfort that they provided to our loved one in his final moments.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

