James G. Hughes, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. Hughes, 83, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon December 18, 2019.

James was born on January 18, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Granville and Bertha Flynn Hughes.

He was a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate and attended Youngstown State University.

After graduating high school, James proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

James worked at General Motors, Lordstown Assembly Plant, retiring in 1998. He also was a realtor, working with Mike Coman Realty.

James was a member of St. Dominic Church, U.A.W Local 1112, American Legion Post 565 and the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

His wife the former Dolores “Dee” Lillo, passed away on April 23, 2014.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Laura (Bryan) Hughes-Hudgins; a son, James Gregory (Cheryl Feller) Hughes; a step-daughter, Cheryl Michael; grandchildren, Richard Thorpe, Craig Thorpe, Lea Donatelli and Ryan Hughes and great-grandchildren, Marcus, Angelina and Nevaeh.

Besides his parents and wife, James is preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanette Hughes and sister, Ann Gordon.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street in Boardman.

Prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

Material tributes can be made in James’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street in Boardman, Ohio 44512 or to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road in Canfield, Ohio 44406.

