James Francis Domer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Francis Domer, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday September 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

James was born June 26, 1937 in Youngstown, the son of the late Paul E. and Anne P. Maley Domer.

Jim married the former Jacqui Tillery on September 23, 1982.

Jim attended St. Patrick Catholic School and a longtime member of St. Patrick Church.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1955.

Jim started his career in the grocery business with Century Foods, Loblaws and a supervisor for Golden Dawn Foods. Along with his wife, owned Domer’s Golden Dawn in Cochranton and Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.

Jim had two special passions in his lifetime. He was a lifelong and avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and attended the Indy 550 for over 50 plus years.

Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Jacqui Domer of Niles, a daughter Terri L. (Ron) Wentworth of PA., two sons, James P. of Marco Island, FL. and Mark A. of Poland.

Along with his children, he leaves his siblings, Shirley (Vince) Carney of Fort Myers, FL.; Paul “Tom” Domer of Washington, DC.; Raymond “Tim” Domer and Vincent “Joe”(Judy) Domer of Boardman, John “Jack” Domer of Memphis TN and Gerald “Mike” (Linda) Domer of Austintown.

His Grandchildren; Ryan (Amy) Wentworth, Ashley (Mark) Rexrode, Brandie Noll and Baylee Domer. Great-grandchildren; Ainsley, Emerson and Sloane Rexrode; and Olivia and Owen Noll. He also leaves several nieces and nephews who loved their “Uncle Jim” and his very special cousin, Ruthanne Grant.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister, Mary Louise, his second mother, Aunt Margaret Veck, a niece Tina Domer and sisters-in-law, Bobbi Gemma Domer and Linda DeLuco Domer and his brother’s partner, Frank Calzado.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday September 25, 2020 at Saint Patrick Church in Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

Interment was held at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 27, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

