James F., Sr. and Edith R. Lopez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Lopez, Sr., 77 and Edith R. Lopez, 77, formerly of Youngstown, known to their family as Frank and Edie and their friends Jim and Edie. James passed away peacefully Monday October 18, 2021.

He was born April 20,1944 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Beatrice Santiago Brown Lopez.

A 1962 graduate of South high school, he worked at Lordstown GM assembly plant.

He was a member of the UAW Local 1112 where he was also an alternate committeeman.

After retiring from GM in 2001, they built their dream home in North Port, Florida where they have resided there since 2002.

He also was a member of the Gulf Coast Church in Venice, Florida.

He enjoyed going to car shows, playing and watching basketball and swimming.

Edith passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 20, 2021. She was born December 7, 1943 in Burnside, Pennsylvania a daughter of Abner Silas and Rebecca Margaret King Eisenhower.

She was a Girard high school graduate and a member of the Gulf Coast Church in Venice, Florida where she was also a member of WOW – a women’s ministry group.

She enjoyed walking with friends, crocheting and arranging flowers.

After her marriage to James Lopez in 1966, they had four children, daughter Deanna J. (Troy) McElwee of Atlanta, Georgia, sons James F. (Wendi) Lopez, Jr. of Newton Falls, Joseph A. (Lynn) Lopez, Sr. of Warner Robins, Georgia, Keith A. (Rose Mae) Lopez of Boardman; Jim’s sister May (Paul) Huff of Youngstown, Edie’s sister Nancy Cole of Girard and brother John Eisenhower of Hagerstown, Maryland; grandchildren Trista Moyers, Troy McElwee, Lexie Smith, Teran McElwee, Jessica Lopez, Alen Lopez, Kayla Lopez, Caleb Lopez, Joshua Lopez, Alexandria Rodi, Sophia Lopez, Saige Lopez and Joseph Lopez, Jr. and seven great- grandchildren.

James is preceded in death by sister Cynthia Kwiecinski and brother Joseph Lopez.

Friends may call from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021 where a service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Gary Gray.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115 in their memory.

