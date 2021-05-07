James F. Kalasky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Lord welcomed James F. Kalasky with loving arms into Heaven on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Jim was born on May 23, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Eleanor Horvat Kalasky.

Jim was a devoted husband to his wife of 30 years, Sharon Roscoe and an adoring father to his two children, Matt and Leah. He was also a doting uncle to his nieces, Paula and Kara.

Jim graduated from Ursuline High School, Ohio State University and University of Miami School of Law in Coral Gables, Florida.

He was an attorney and a CPA.

Jim was an accomplished pianist and award-winning photographer. Music and movies were a great passion of his as evidenced by the more than 700 CDs and DVDs he collected throughout the years. He also enjoyed golfing with his brothers and attended several professional golf matches. He also enjoyed playing and watching tennis and attended the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament.

Jim struggled with bi-polar disorder for the past 15 years. He most recently suffered from Parkinson’s related dementia which led to his death.

The family thanks his wonderful friends, Kenny and Kathi Halbert and brother, Tommy, who helped take care of him when his struggle overcame him.

Jim is survived by his children, Matt and Leah; Leah’s boyfriend, Breene Huzjak; his sister, Suellen Rodi; three brothers, Tommy (Trish), Billy (Marion) and Bobby (Patty) and several nieces and nephews.

There will be private services for the family at a later date.

The family requests that material contributions be made to The Rich Center for Autism, One University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555 in James’ memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends of James may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences to the Kalasky family.

