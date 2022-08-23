WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Coyle, 70, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

James was born on August 18, 1952, in Youngstown to parents, the late Frank and Catherine (Gilmartin) Coyle.

Jim graduated from Ursuline High School, Class of 1970. He graduated from Youngstown State University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Jim graduated from Akron University Law School and received his Juris Doctorate.

Mr. Coyle leaves behind his brother, Terrence (Deborah) Coyle and sister, Colleen (Jerry) Ingram. He also leaves behind his nieces, Shaina (JT) Holt and their children, of Boardman and Kayleigh Drummond of Columbus. Jim also leaves his aunt, Juliane Gilmartin.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Agnes (Reape) Coyle and James and Catherine (Rice) Gilmartin, his parents and an infant sister, Maureen Coyle.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Fr. Edward P. Noga.

The family would like to thank Jimmy’s friends from Warren for their care and concern through the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends of James may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to to leave condolences for the Coyle family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James F. Coyle, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday August 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.