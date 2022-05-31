YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Sharp, 59 passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022 at his home.

He was born July 3, 1962, in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward and Elizabeth “Betty” Orth Sharp.

He graduated from Poland High School in 1980. Jim furthered his education at the New Castle School of Trades, specializing in HVAC.

He started his career, working with his father in the home improvement field, then went to work at Modern Builders Supply and Delphi.

Jim was a member of St. Christine Church, where he coached soccer and was in the Holy Name Society and Men’s Renewal.

He was an avid Cleveland and Ohio State sports fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife the former Mary Kay Murphy, whom he married November 11, 1995, daughter Murphy Lynn Sharp of Chicago, son Brian Sharp of Columbus, sister Margaret (Doug) Stewart of Poland, brothers-in-law Ralph Debolt of Cleveland and Michael (Lulu) Murphy of Youngstown, sister -in- law Peggy (Frank) Bennett, several nieces and nephews, great aunts, dog Nellie and cats Nugget and Indy.

His sisters Janet (Arlon) Jahnke and Becky DeBolt are deceased. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday June 2, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Prayers will be 10:30 Friday June 3, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. At St. Christine Church 3165 S. Schenley Ave. Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends of Jim may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Sharp family.

