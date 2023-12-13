AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Lawson, 87, of Austintown, peacefully passed away Saturday morning, December 9, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by his family.

James, born on January 24, 1936, was the beloved son of John and Viola Lawson.

He was a 1953 graduate of East High School.

After graduating James worked for GF Business where he met his wife, Barbara. He held positions as Traffic and Shipping Manager and Customer Service Manager until his retirement.

James was a member of St Joseph Church.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed attending all sporting events for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, helping his friends, traveling, going to bingo and the area casino.

James’s life was marked by a strong commitment to his family, unwavering love and warm spirit that touched the hearts of all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of love and a lifetime of precious memories.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 62 years, Barbara; his cherished daughter, Patricia and siblings, John (Jack), Ervin, George, Robert, Tom and sister, Elizabeth (Betty).

James will be forever remembered and missed by his surviving family members: daughters, Barbara (James) Pustay and Karen Spragg; son, James (Lorri) Lawson and son-in-law, Richard Bevan. His legacy lives on through his grandchildren, Sarah (Antron) Otto, Matthew (Ashley) Pustay, Allison (Shawn) Szymoniak, Jeffery (Leanne) Bevan, Michael (Veronica) Bevan, Stephen (Vesna) Bevan, Surina Spragg, Andrea (Robbie) Williamson, Jessica Lawson and great-grandchildren, Laynee and Ty Pustay, Andre Otto, Tyson Szymoniak, Aubrey, Keira, Reagan, Mya, Tatiana and Kendrix Bevan and Adriana Fuentez and sisters, MaryLou Lawson, Lynette (Bob) Marshall, Ruthann Kritter and Jean Zupko.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road in Austintown, on Friday, December 15, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Gregory F. Fedor, at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

James’s family suggests any material tributes in his memory go to AMVETS Post 44, 305 Elm Street, Struthers, OH 44471



May he rest in peace, reunited with his beloved wife and daughter in the eternal embrace of the Lord.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman. Family and friends of James may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Lawson family.

