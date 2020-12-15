YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Drummond, 84, passed peacefully Sunday, December 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown.

Jim was born January 16, 1936 in Youngstown, son of Joseph F. and Ellen M. Fahey Drummond.

He attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1955.

He was a lifelong parishioner at St. Dominic Church and a steady presence at daily Mass.

Jim served the United States Army during the Korean war.

He retired from the Youngstown Water Treatment Plant in 1996.

He loved to cook and his home was the gathering place for the Drummond family dinners.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Patricia “Patty” Gibson and a brother, Michael (Kathy) Drummond; sisters-in-law, Patricia Cortney Drummond, Jeannie Kamrada and Margaret Drummond and brothers-in-law, Edward Donoghue and Kenny Graham. Jim also leaves nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Anne George, Thomas Drummond, John Drummond, Mariellen Werner, Fay Untch, Joseph Drummond, Norma Jean Donoghue, Louise Datillo, Donna Graham and two infant siblings.

Jim’s family request memorial tributes be made to St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery,

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our Governor (6-foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.