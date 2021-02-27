James D. Hufnagel, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James D. Hufnagel, 74, passed at his residence on Monday, February 22, 2021.

He was born January 19, 1947 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, son of James and Glenda Faye Hufnagel.

James was a 1965 graduate of Fitch High School.

He was drafted in the United States Army in November of 1966 and was honorably discharge November 14, 1969.

James worked at General Motors Lordstown, from 1971 until his retirement in 2001.

He married his wife Dawn Lee Meyers December 23, 1970, sadly she passed June 11, 2020.

James was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

James leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Daniel (Sheri) Hufnagel, Adam (Leila) Hufnagel, Tracey Anderson and Eric Hufnagel and his sister, Nancy Hufnagel.

He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, “Little” Lee, Brian, Brittany, Raign, Kyle, Mikey, Alaina, Nicole, Emma and Zachary and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, James was preceded in death by his son, Lee Hufnagel.

Due to our current health crisis private services for the family will be held, no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James D. Hufnagel, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.