James A. Heydle, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” A. Heydle, 59, passed peacefully on Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, after a month-long illness.

He was born June 6, 1961, in Youngstown, son of Carl A. and Patricia A. Smith Heydle, Sr., he was a lifelong area resident.

Jim was a 1979 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He worked at the Holiday Bowl, he was on several bowling leagues, he enjoyed bowling and bowling with the Pro’s. He also worked at Anderson’s when he was a teenager.

He enjoyed golfing, playing baseball and special memories with his family included water skiing, snow skiing, swimming, boating and family vacations to casinos, amusement parks and the ocean.

Jim worked for J&S Heating and Cooling starting in 1981. Jim and his brothers later opened their own business Heydle Heating & Air Conditioning, in 1994.

Jim leaves to cherish so many wonderful memories, his wife of 39 years, Nancy Jo Campana Heydle, whom he married on March 21, 1981.

They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Jennifer and Alison Heydle, he loved them so much, his love was unconditional, he was so proud of them and all their accomplishments.

Being a Papa to Andre, Anthony, Daniel, Diondra, Adriana and Dontae, was his greatest joy. They were his pride and joy, they learned so many things from him, he was their mentor, coach and best friend. His love, laughter and special memories they will always carry in their hearts.

Jim also leaves his sisters, Carol (Michael) McBride and Patricia (Walter) Shoenberger; brothers, Carl Heydle, Jr. and John Heydle; His sister-in-law, Patricia (Michael) Senich and brother-in-law, Mark Escaja; Goddaughter, Lori Heydle and several special-Nieces and Nephews.

Besides his parents Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Heydle, Sr.; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Nancy Campana and sisters-in-law, Rhonda Heydle, Renee Heydle and Barbara Escaja.

His nephews, Marc Shoenberger, Raymond Heydle, Jr. and Carl Heydle, III.; great-nephew, Russell Conyer and niece, Melissa Escaja.

Jim will always be remembered as a loving, kind and hard-working man. He also had a gift of making everyone laugh and putting others and their needs before his own. He was one of a kind. James legacy will live on through his loving family, he was a great husband, dad, papa, brother and uncle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:15 a.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Christ our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, celebrated by Rev. Marian Babjak.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to our Current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain of social -distancing guidelines mandated by our Governor for the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) Thank you.

The Heydle family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth ICU, for the compassion and love they showed Jim during this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James ” Jim ” A. Heydle, please visit our floral store.