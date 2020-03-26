Jacquelyn Anderson Sears, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn Anderson Sears, 99, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 22 after a long and fruitful life.

Jacquelyn was born January 28, 1921 in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the daughter of William August Anderson and Beatrice Jakway, also of Benton Harbor.

She graduated from Benton Harbor High School on the Senior Honor Roll of 1939 and entered Michigan State College in East Lansing, graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science in Medical Biology with Honors on June 12, 1943.

She married Carlton Alfred Sears, Jr. of Buffalo, New York, on March 8, 1943, then served as a medical technologist at several hospitals in the midwest and on the west coast.

Jacquelyn devoted herself fully to both her family and to the communities in which she lived. She was active in both the AAUW and the Episcopal Church, ultimately serving on the Vestry and the Historic Churchyard Committee of St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church of Flat Rock, North Carolina. Jacquelyn also was a member of the Pardee Hospital Auxiliary, as well as the Supporting Players Volunteer Guild of the Flat Rock Playhouse.

She traveled extensively with her husband including many trips to Europe and the Far East.

Jacquelyn is survived by her daughter, Beatrice Louise Sears Bruce of Spartanburg, South Carolina and son, Carlton Alfred Sears III (Elaine) of Sugar Bush Knolls, Ohio, as well as four grandchildren, Brian P. Bruce of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Alison Bruce Youngman (Nathan) of McClellanville, South Carolina, Meredith Sears Priset (Jared) of North Canton, Ohio and Megan Sears LaMarca (Anthony) of Youngstown, Ohio. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Margaret, Elias and Adelaide Priset.

Interment services will be held at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Flat Rock, North Carolina, at a time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Pardee Hospital Foundation, 561 Fleming Street, Hendersonville, NC 28739 or to the St. John in the Wilderness Historic Churchyard Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 185, 1895 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, NC 28731 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

