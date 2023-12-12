YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Mulichak of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 10, 2023, at Hampton Woods.

He was born in Youngstown, on August 26, 1933, son of John and Mary Zayac Mulichak. He was a lifelong area resident.

Jack graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, class of 1951.

He married the love of his life Carol Clayton in July of 1956, and was a longtime member of Boardman United Methodist Church.

Jack worked for General Fireproofing until enlisting in the Marine Corps. In February of 1953.

While serving his country Jack received the Certificate of Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in February of 1956.

Jack attended Youngstown College (YSU) then worked for Standard Slag for 35 years and Warfab for 10 years. Jack returned to Warren Fabricating, in a consultant position.

Jack enjoyed vacations with Carol and sons when they were little, and later with John and Jeannie going to California with the grandchildren to vacation with Uncle Thom and spending time with family and friends.

Jack was an avid golfer and had two holes-in-one and enjoyed working on projects with his sons.

Jack leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife of 67 years Carol, his sons John “JD” (Jeannie Herdman) Mulichak of Boardman and Thom (Wendy) Mulichak of Huntington Beach, California and grandson Jack (Thea Hischak) Mulichak of Columbus and granddaughters, Jessie Mulichak Costas of Boardman and Jamie Mulichak (Mitchell) Heidrich of Fort Mitchell Kentucky, and great-granddaughters Gabbi and Gia Costas of Boardman, and great grandson’s Xavier and Rowan Mulichak, of Columbus, great granddaughter Quinn Heidrich of Fort Mitchell Kentucky, niece Sally Kloes of Boardman, brother Eugene (Sharon) Mulichak.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Steve E. Mulichak, sister Nancy Zelina Williams, brother Robert Mulichak, brother-in-law, Al Williams, David Clayton, Don Clayton, sisters-in-law Gail Clayton and Elaine Mulichak, Grandmother Nancy Mulichak.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday December 15, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman. And from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday Morning December 16, 2023, at Boardman United Methodist Church 6809 Market St. Boardman.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Allison Lebrun and Pastor Ash Welch.

The Mulichak family has requested contributions be given to the Steve E. Mulichak Youngstown State Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of their son.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Family and friends of Jack may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Mulichak family.

