Jack Edward Jovich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Edward Jovich, 90, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Saturday April 4, 2020.

Jack was born December 7, 1929 in Dunham, Kentucky a son of Nick and Mary Baumgardner Jovich. He moved to Youngstown in 1947 from Clearfield, Penna. Shortly after moving here, Jack went to work at Idora Park, after a few years there, he worked 30 years at the Youngstown Northern Railroad.

He was a member of the Mahoning Methodist Church, American Legion Post 737 in Lake Milton and Fraternal Order of Eagles 3298.

Jack enjoyed fishing and golfing. His love of golf led him to belong to several golf leagues, including the United States Steel Tuesday League, Mahoning County Thursday League and the Friday Mixed League. Jack’s wife the former Phyllis Burke, whom he married in 1953, passed away 2000.

He leaves to cherish his memory, sisters Mary (Carl) Matie, Stella Sue Roland and Grace (Mark) Compton, and brother Mark Jovich. His son John Jovich, daughter Terri Jovich, one granddaughter, plus several nieces and nephews.

He also leaves a dear friend Linda Frichtel Kidd, her husband Scott and family, whom Jack considered as family.

Besides his wife, Jack was preceded in death by his dear friend and companion Eileen Frichtel.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Jack will be laid to rest next to his wife at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman

