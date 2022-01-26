YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isiah Dominique Ware, 28, born October 9, 1993, in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, Rachel Ware and James Jackson, departed this life Friday, January 14, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter, Zeri’onna; his sons, Ja’Kari and Alijah; his parents, Rachel Ware and James (Cassy) Jackson; his sisters, Karlona, Christen, Jessica, Jayme and Jahmia; his maternal grandparents, Karlon to Ware and Gale Ware and paternal grandfather, JD Evans. He leaves to cherish his memory many other family members and many he embraced as family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jolanda Jackson; close cousin, Richard Bankston and a host of family and friends.

Isiah graduated East High School.

He was an avid Steelers fan and was very athletic. He was a brother and friend to everyone he encountered, he had a huge heart and made everyone family. Isiah loved to joke, make you laugh and he loved to debate for fun. He would encourage anyone going through difficult times even while going through his own storms.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Isiah Dominique Ware, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.