Irma M. Schilling, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma M. Schilling went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Irma was the fifth of eight children born to Jay and Jessie Brothers and grew up on Indianola Road in Boardman. She and her siblings attended Boardman Schools and she was a proud graduate of the Class of 1944.

Irma and her sisters loved to dance and she often could be found on a Friday night at the Idora Ballroom.

Irma entered the workforce upon graduation from high school working at a Morris Plan Bank (which became Peoples Bank) eventually rising to become the Assistant Treasurer in 1973. She retired after thirty-four years in the banking business from what became Society Bank in 1978.

Irma married John A. Schilling on March 1, 1958. She and John had no children of their own, but “adopted” many of the kids in their neighborhood who stayed in touch with Irma through her lifetime. She and John led Bible Studies during their married life with many folks coming to know the Lord as a result of their faithful service.

For those who knew Irma, the world will be a little dimmer and grayer without her. She was always in a good mood, pleasant to talk to and one of the most thoughtful people any of us have known. She sent hundreds of cards every year to her friends and family, never missing their birthdays or anniversaries. She lived her life as her savior Jesus taught her and reaped a treasure of friends and the blessing of peace that came from her unwavering faith in God. Her family would like to thank the many caregivers, helpers, friends and neighbors that assisted Irma these last several years.

Irma is survived by her sister, Laura Yozwick and numerous nieces and nephews to whom she provided love, guidance and a link to the family throughout her life.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Crawford, Mary Jane Jardine, Esther Canada, Sabra Hindson, Clark Brothers and David Brothers.

Irma was a member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Austintown, Ohio.

A private service will be held for the family with a celebration of life service to be held at a later date.

Irma will be laid to rest next to her husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Her family would like any memorial tributes to be given to Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 South Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements are being handled by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.