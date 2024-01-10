HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Leona McCarthy, 93 passed away peacefully Tuesday evening January 9, 2024 with her loving family by her side.

Irene was born March 4, 1930 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph and Helen Som Harrison.

After graduating in 1949 from The Rayen School, Irene went to work at General Fireproofing making aircraft parts during the Korean war.

She was a former member of Christ our Savior, St. Nicholas Parish, Eastside Civics and the McGuffey Bowling League.

Irene enjoyed doing activities with her daughters as they were growing up. Some of her favorite times often were with her husband going to the casino or just going on a long drive together.

Her husband Patrick James McCarthy, whom she married September 12, 1953, passed away July 24, 2015.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters Helen A. McCarthy-Stadnik (Ted) and Florence M. Tabak (Richard), grandchildren Alice Weeks (Spencer), Jacky Toriello (Amy), Janine Tessean (Shawn), Amy Stadnik and Teddy Stadnik (Maria), great grandchildren Finnegan, Connor, Emily, Madelyn and Jonathan, niece Jody Brocious (Victor), and the Harrison family.

Friends may call from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. Saturday January 13 at St. Patrick Church Parish Center, Hubbard, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 12 Noon celebrated by Rev. Michael Swierz. Irene’s family respectfully suggests material tributes in her name be made to Veterans Outreach, 17 Colonial Dr, Youngstown, Ohio 44505

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Family and friends of Irene may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irene Leona McCarthy, please visit our floral store.