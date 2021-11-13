Irene G. (Josewick) Eckman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene G. Josewick Eckman, 100, passed into the hands of God on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Irene was born September 17, 1921, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Edward Yozwiak and Caroline Holicka Yozwiak Graves.

She was a 1939 graduate of South High School.

She moved to New York City for a short period to pursue an acting career during WWII and then returned to Youngstown to help her family with their grocery store. Irene was very active in the early years of the Youngstown Playhouse (then the Youngstown Players on Market Street) all the way through the mid 1960s. During this time, she met and married N. Laird Eckman on February 8, 1963 and they began their family.

Irene was an actress, artist, author (Jackson Freeman by Irena Josewick Eckman), musician (she played the classical guitar for over 40 years) and a wonderful wife and mother!

She is survived by her daughter, Carole Eckman (Don) Carroll; grandchildren, Richard (Leslie) Carroll and Charles (Julie Wright) Carroll and two great-grandchildren, Hagan and Clark Carroll.

Irene was preceded in death along with her husband who passed October 8, 2002, by her brother, Richard Yozwiak.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Irene’s life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Park Vista Retirement Community and Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate care of Irene in her time of need. She was loved and will be sorely missed by so many!

Memorial tributes in Irene’s name may be made to the Second Harvest food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.