YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene A. Miles, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday May 1, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born on June 18, 1945, in Youngstown, the daughter of George F. and Rose Ellen McNeeley Henderson; she was a lifelong area resident.

Irene was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She worked for over 40 years at Southside and Northside hospitals as a head tech in sterile processing in the Surgical Unit.

Irene loved to read romance novels until her eyes started to fail her, but she made up for it by playing the slots. At first, she only played on the computer, then she found Mountaineer – she her and her husband sure did have a lot of fun.

Irene will be sadly missed by her husband, Charles Miles, whom she married in 2004; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her daughter, Shannan Plater and her son, Derrick Plater.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, Boardman.

