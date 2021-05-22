Howard C. Stauffer, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard C. Stauffer, Jr., 57, of Boardman, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

He was the son of the late Dr. Howard C. Stauffer and Marion (Madzy) Stauffer.

Howard graduated from William Howard Taft Chartered High School (1982), holds his BA from UCLA (1986) and attended Loyola Law School, Los Angeles (1988).

Due to health issues, he later moved to Emmaus, Pennsylvania and then Boardman, Ohio, to be close to his family.

Howard’s passions were history, philosophy, military simulation games, chess, Indy car racing, football and talking with friends. He was a brilliant history buff and enjoyed studying medieval, European and World Wars I and II history throughout his life. Howard also enjoyed an especially close relationship with his Godmother/aunt Lorraine and spoke to her nearly every day for the past 30-plus years.

He is survived by half-brother, Mark Stauffer; half-sisters, Deborah Stauffer and Sally Ann Pennington; aunts and uncles, Lorraine and John T. Molnar of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Kathleen and William Soubeyrand of Austintown, Ohio, Brenda Stauffer and Hilda Stauffer, both of Emmaus, Pennsylvania and 13 cousins.

Services will be private and will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Monessen, Pennsylvnia, on Saturday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to NAMI (National Association on Mental Illness).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

