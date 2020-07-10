Herbert L. Ward, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert L. Ward, 75 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020.

Herbert was born September 8, 1944 in East Liverpool, a son of Norman E. and Dorothy H. Dexter.

He was the regional manager for Conoco, Speedway and Tic Toc gas stations.

Herbert attended St. Joseph and Immaculate Heart of Mary churches.

One of his greatest joys in life was traveling and shopping with his wife and friends.

He was a proud member of the D.A.V Post 2 and served in the Navy aboard the USS. Ogden and was honorably discharged in 1967.

His wife the former Sandra J. Powell, whom he married October 3, 1970, passed away June 16, 2013.

He leaves to cherish his memory, several nieces and nephews and close friends, Penny M. (Edward) Hegedus and their children and grandchild whom he dearly loved.

Along with his parents, Herbert is preceded death by a brother, Norman Ward.

Material tributes can be made in Herbert’s memory to the D.A.V. Post 2, 110 Westchester Drive, Austintown, OH 44515.

Due to the current health crisis, there was a private funeral service officiated by Rev. Edward P. Noga, Wednesday, July 8 at the Fox Funeral Home ,4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Interment took place at Columbiana Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.