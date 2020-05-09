Henry J. Brew, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry J. Brew, 54, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.

Henry was born February 15, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Don and Veronica Grondolsky Libby.

He was a 1984 graduate of Liberty High School and received a bachelor’s degree in English from Youngstown State and master’s degree in education from Westminster College. After graduation, Henry taught at Rayen, East High and Youngstown Early College. He more recently worked for Greenhart Industries.

Henry was a member of St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church and was a MP in the Army; he was honorably discharged in 1987.

Along with his parents, Henry leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Henry Brew; Henry’s mother, Kalliope Sdregas (Brew); daughter, Crystal Calandar; sisters, Sharon (Joseph) Guzzardo and Barb (Mike) Maravola and Nicole Brew and Andrea Brew-Hanon and a brother, John (Kim) Libby.

He also leaves nephews, Kevin (Lauren), Donald, Michael, George and Taso; nieces, Elizabeth and Sophia and three great-nephews, Mason, Logan and Owen.

Henry will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Henry was preceded in death by his father, Donald A. Brew; grandparents, Henry and Helen Grondolsky and Donald A. and Bertha Y. Brew.

Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private service held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church.

Interment will take place at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Cemetery.

Material tributes can be sent to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 in Henry’s memory, for his son’s education.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry J. Brew, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 11, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.