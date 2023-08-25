BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helene Arlene Howell, 92 passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 24.

She was born September 4, 1930, in Flint Michigan to the late William and Christine Canada Patton.

Along with raising a large family, Helene worked at Sears Children’s Department at the Southern Park Mall for 25 years.

She was a faithful member of St. Charles Church.

She loved to reading, painting on porcelain, boating and camping at Berlin Lake.

Her husband, Earl W. Howell, whom she married September 15, 1951, passed away May 8, 2007.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Karen Thompson, Linda (Robert) Vaughn, Craig (Tracy) Howell, Blake Howell and Kirk (Darla) Howell; son-in-law, David Wagner; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Wagner; sons, Brian Howell and Bradley Howell and brother, James Patton.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023, at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Very Rev Msgr. John A. Zuraw.

Interment in Calvary Cemetery, she will be buried next to her husband.

The family would like to give special appreciation for the loving care extended to Helene these past two years by the Inn at Christine Valley and most recently Hospice of the Valley. Words cannot express our thanks for all that was done for her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman. Family and friends of Helen may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Howell family.

