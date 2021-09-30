Helena (Fotou) Chandler, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helena Chandler, 58, passed on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at St. Elizabeth In Boardman following a short Illness, with her family by her side.

Helena was born August 5, 1963, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Christos and Carol Geer Fotou, she was a lifelong area resident.

She was retired from the healthcare field.

Helena leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Douglas Chandler of Boardman and her sister, Georgia Fotou of Austintown; son, Donnie (Tosha) Fotou of Struthers; stepdaughter, Dena (Mark) Schneider of Boardman and Stepson Doug (Courtnay) of New Middletown; she also leaves eight grandchildren and one great-grandson; one favorite niece and aunt, Nancy and Sam Manente, of Mineral Ridge and aunt, Ricky Miller of Waynesville; plus several cousins.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 2, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, followed by a service at 5:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Russ Adams.

