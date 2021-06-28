Helen L. (Barton) Knuff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Knuff, 89, died peacefully Friday morning, June 25, 2021, at Victoria House assisted living.

Helen was born on April 1, 1932, in Steubenville, Ohio, daughter of Thomas and Ann Brady Barton; she was one of four children.

Helen earned her registered nurse degree from The Ohio Valley School of Nursing in September 1953.

She married Robert J.Knuff on November 22, 1956 and was happily married for 63 years, until he passed away on November 24, 2019.

Helen was proud to have raised their five children and being an active volunteer and chaperone for their countless activities and sports. She was also a girl scout and cub scout den leader. In her later years, she actively helped her husband run their photography business, Bob Knuff Studio. Helen loved spending time with her children and friends and traveling.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Knuff and her son, James Patrick Knuff.

Helen is survived by her children, daughter, Barbara (Jeff) Myerson of Sugar Land, Texas; son, Bob (Denise) Knuff of Girard, Ohio; son, Ed (Diana) Knuff of Rancho Cucamonga, California; daughter, Karen (Declan) Liddy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Kristina (Bill) Dyky of Girard, Ohio, Kyle (Gabby) Myerson of Houston, Texas, Connor Myerson of Dallas, Texas, Aidan Liddy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and two great-grandchildren, Nathan Smith and Braylon Dyky of Girard, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home and Friday morning, from 10:15 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass at the church.

Mass of Resurrection will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, at St. Edward’s Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504, celebrated by the Reverend Monsignor Robert J. Siffrin.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Helen’s family has asked that material tributes be given to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44510.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends of Helen may visit foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Knuff family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.