Helen ”Gail” Hellman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen ”Gail” Hellman, 99, passed peacefully at Wickshire Senior Living on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Gail was born January 18, 1921, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, to Glen Slingoff and Francis Hoag Slingloff Bentley.

She was a 1939 graduate of The Ryan High School.

Gail met the love of her life, Richard at the Dance Hall in Geneva. They were married on June 8, 1946 and were happily married for 55 years, before his death on June 20, 2001.

They were longtime parishioners of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

Gail was employed for Strouss Department Store as a buyer and then later as a secret shopper.

Gail enjoyed being active in her free time. She belonged to numerous card clubs, bowling leagues and golf leagues. She and Richard belonged to co-ed leagues and looked forward to their summer golf trips with friends. Gail also enjoyed watching her sons play sports when they were younger and continued doing so with her grandchildren. Gail was always up for an afternoon or night out and most important to her was spending time with her family.

Gail is survived by her three sons, Richard, Jr., of Canfield, James (Delores) of Poland and John of Boardman; grandchildren, Joseph Hellman, Nicholas (Kelly) Hellman, Jennifer (Joseph) Hudak, Lindsay Hellman (fiancé, Steve Thomas) and Dustin Hellman; great-grandchildren, Leah, Sophia and Alex Hudak, Rose and Nora Hellman and two nieces and two nephews that were special to her.

Besides her parents and husband, Richard, Gail was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Patterson and husband, Gordon; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Margie Hellman and daughter-in-law, Sandra Hellman.

Gail’s family wishes to thank the staff at the Woodlands Assisted Living and Wickshire Staff; also a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for their loving care and compassion.

Material tributes may be made in Gail’s name to Saint Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Due to our current health crisis, a private family funeral service will be held on Monday, December 28 and interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.