Helen F. Lang, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen F. Lang affectionately known as “Bootie” passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman, with her trusted and loyal nephew, John, at her side.

Helen was born on July 11, 1934 in Des Moines Iowa, the youngest daughter of Arthur and Helen O’Brien Lang and came to Youngstown as a young child.

She was a 1953 graduate of South High School and worked at Ohio Edison for 39 years, retiring in 1994 as the supervisor of customer account services.

Helen was a member of St. Charles Church in Boardman.

Helen enjoyed traveling, skiing, nature and all animals. She and her best friend, Joan Wolfe, drove across the country at least five times and skied the Colorado Rockies numerous times. Helen and Joan spent many vacations in Myrtle Beach and Florida and Mill Creek Park was one of her favorite places. She even once stood atop a glacier in Alaska and overlooked the world.

She had many good friends who she shared good times with and was in two clubs. The latest group got together once a month for cards, dinner, drinks. She enjoyed the company of the women in these clubs and looked forward to the Monday night gatherings. Helen and her family cherished your friendships, Jan, Pat, Kay, Lynn, Judy K, Judy R, Pauline, Mary and a special thank you to Mary, Angie, Kay, Erma, Margie, Olga and Rosemary (her sister), members of the “original club”. She also enjoyed and always looked forward to the Ohio Edison retirees luncheon.

Helen loved animals, Casey (her childhood dog) and especially her spoiled cats, Fluffy (her childhood cat), Mickey Charles (her favorite), Missy, Sophie (who was a male), Charlie (who was a female) and Katie.

She leaves to cherish her memory her niece, Maggie Gallagher of Costa Mesa, California; her nephew, John Gallagher, “who wouldn’t listen and didn’t understand” and his wife, Michele, from Columbus, Ohio and her cat, Katie, the nastiest and most adorable cat ever.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Helen Lang and her siblings, Jim Lang, Katherine Lang and Rosemary (Dan) Gallagher and a number of club members mentioned above.

Helen’s family wishes to thank St. E’s Mercy Health 5th floor nursing staff and the staff at Shepherd of the Valley, plus Audrey Rhinehart, Barb Yates and Mary Stabile, who were good friends and support to Helen and John.

Her family request memorial contributions may be made in her name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or American Diabetes Association.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday morning February 15, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Church at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, everyone in attendance is being asked to please wear a face mask and maintain all social -distancing guidelines mandated by the State of Ohio (6-foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.