BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Guy K. Wert, 60, passed on Sunday January 23, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Guy was born on September 19, 1961, on Dover Air Force Base in Dover Delaware. Son of master sergeant William F. and Dorothy Wert. After their deaths, at only 8 months old, Guy was sent to be raised by his aunt, Ruth Llewellyn.

He graduated from Boardman High School class of 1979.

Guy loved riding his Harley, watching NASCAR and fishing, he was a devoted fan of the Cleveland Browns.

He worked as a driver at Union Distributing and Borden’s Dairy but the bulk of his career was spent as shipping manager at BJ Alan Fireworks and Phantom Fireworks and finally as a road driver for FedEx Freight.

Guy leaves the love of his life, Laura Stepan Wert and two beautiful daughters, Cory and Casey Wert; his brother, Billy Wert and brother-in-law, Jerry Houck. He also leaves many more brothers and sisters-in-law and a multitude of nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews, all who loved him.

Besides his parents and his aunt Ruth, he was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn Houck.

Guy Wert was a jack of all trades. He was the guy who you’d call when you needed to solve a problem or save you in the middle of the night when your car broke down. He was a nice guy, a kind guy, and a caring guy. Everyone around him knew he was the person they could count on. Guy was handsome, adventurous, hardworking, and very funny, with the most infectious laugh. Most importantly, he was a family man. Guy was a terrific husband and devoted father despite not having a father in his life. He was an exceptionally supporting, loving, and understanding dad to two strong women and a remarkable husband to the love of his life, Laura. Whichever Guy you knew, anyone who met him knows that he was the best guy in the world.

A special thank you to all who cared for him during his illness, especially Dr. Josh and Alison Gady.

A private service was held for family on Saturday January 29, and a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.

