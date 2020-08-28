Gregory R. Pees, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory R. Pees passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born March 31, 1945, son of Russell E. and Nancy L. Carbin Pees; he was a lifelong area resident.

Gregory graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1963 and attended Youngstown State University.

He was drafted in the U.S. Army and served his country during Vietnam. Gregory received the National Defense Service medal and the Vietnam Service and Campaign medal. He was honorably discharged from active duty June 30, 1968.

Gregory returned and resumed working at Mahoning National Bank and continued his education at YSU where he was a TKE (Tau Kappa Epsilon) Fraternity, graduating in 1975 with a degree in Business Administration.

He was manger of technical services and then vice president of Mahoning Bank for 26 years.

Gregory retired in 2006 from Ohio Savings Bank in Cleveland.

He enjoyed golfing when he was younger, he was a programmer and enjoyed using his tech skills on his computer and could often be seen purchasing lottery tickets.

Gregory leaves to cherish his memory, Joan F. Owens whom he married August 23, 1969; his son, Christopher R. Pees (Shannon Fox) of Brookfield and his daughter, Karen M. Stanley of Washingtonville; his brother, Vernon (Charleen) Pees of Ravenna and grandchildren, Kyle Stanley and Emily Grace. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Veronica (Jeffrey) Hassinger of Pittsburgh.

A private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Gregory’s family has requested any material tributes be given to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

