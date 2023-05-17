YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Greg O’Neal passed on Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born February 28, 1959, in Youngstown. He is the son of Larry and Joann Fabian O’Neal and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School class of 1977.

Greg was loved and adored by everyone he knew. He was an amazing, husband, father, grandfather, brother, boss, friend, mentor and leader.

His favorite pastimes were cooking for family and friends, skiing (not so much recently), family vacations and entertaining. There isn’t a soul he knew who doesn’t have one of his recipes. He loved nothing more than to spoil his friends and family with his favorite dishes.

Greg O’Neal worked for Mill Creek Metroparks (MCMP). As Mill Manager for Historic Lanterman’s Mill, he was in charge of managing tours and events, as well as maintaining and operating its 175-year-old grinding wheel, milling flour the same way they did in 1846 using the power of the water wheel.

Prior to his current job with MCMP, Greg was part owner and President of O’Neal Tarpaulin and Awning Co. He also was president of the regional Professional Awning Manufacturers Association.

At this time there will be no calling hours; he will be remembered at a private service with immediate family.

Greg leaves behind his wife, Christine McCrone O’Neal, married on July 4, 2009; his daughter, Erin Nicole O’Neal (Kyle) Dickey; his granddaughter, Claire Joanna Dickey; his father, Larry O’Neal; his sister, Marijo O’Neal (Marty) Rischar; nieces, Haley and Shannon Rischar; his brother, Dan (Tula Arfaras) O’Neal and nephew, Daniel (Jessica) O’Neal.

Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Joann Fabian O’Neal and his grandparents, Carl and Lucille Rannigan and Earl and Agnes O’Neal.

A celebration of life will be taking place Thursday, May 25. Please email gregoneal.celebration@gmail.com if you are interested in attending.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the Lanterman’s Mill Endowment Fund. Checks can be mailed to the Mill Creek Metroparks Foundation, P.O. Box 596, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.