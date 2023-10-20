BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria (Gessaman) Kosco, 81 passed away peacefully Thursday morning October 19, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

She was born March 15, 1942, in Youngstown, the only child of Harriet and Grant Gessaman.

Gloria attended Boardman High School and loved singing in the choir and performing in musicals (she always had such a wonderful voice); graduating in 1960.

After working in retail for several years, she enrolled at Choffin Carrer Center and proudly graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Gloria enjoyed working with the elderly and found fulfillment in this at nursing homes in the greater-Youngstown area.

She lived most of her life in the area; however, spent several years in Florida to soak up the sun and enjoyed walks on the beach. Gloria was passionate about animals. She volunteered at animal shelters and donated to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Gloria loved nature and enjoyed hanging baskets of flowers that attracted hummingbirds and butterflies. She watched soap operas, especially The Young and the Restless, and enjoyed bargain shopping on QVC or at Goodwill. More recently she enjoyed playing bingo at the Sandy Court Apartments Club House with her lady friends. Gloria had a great sense of humor and loved the holidays spending that time with her family.

Gloria leaves behind her daughter Jill (Frank) Martin, son Bill (Kris) Kosco; her grandchildren Frankie Martin, Angela (Jason) Kleem, Billy, Gracie (who shares the same birthday and initials “GK” that her grandma thought was special), and Ellie Kosco. She also leaves behind her dog Buttons (aka Finn) and cats Abby and Snow, that kept her company at home.

The family would like to thank Aventura at Assumption Village therapists, nurses, and nurse aids that helped our mom with her care and rehabilitation.

Gloria will be laid to rest with her parents at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman. Calling hours are Wednesday, October 25, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., immediately followed by a service, at 5:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Russ Adams.

In lieu of flowers please donate on Gloria’s behalf to the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org

