Gloria ” Becky ” R. Bailey, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria R. “Becky” Bailey, 95, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 10, 2020.

Becky was born June 25, 1924 in Youngstown to Arthur and Ruth Cook Bouslough. She was an Ursuline graduate and worked in the office of Dr. Patrick Haggerty.

Becky was a member of St. Charles Church and the altar guild at the church.

She loved playing cards and was active in a card club with her friends from Ursuline.

Her husband, William J. Bailey, whom she married November 14, 1944 in St. Patrick Church, passed away August 31, 1993.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, William J. (Margaret) Bailey; grandchildren, Colleen (Rick) Ruby and Michael (Amanda) Bailey; great-grandchildren, Marlaina Ruby and Bailey Ruby as well as several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Becky is preceded in death by a grandson, David Bailey and brothers, Emerson Bouslough and Jerod Bouslough.

Due to the current health crisis, a private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. John Sheridan at St. Charles Church last Friday, May 15, 2020.

Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Fox Funeral Home.

Material tributes can be made in Becky’s memory to St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria ” Becky ” R. Bailey, please visit our floral store.