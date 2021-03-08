Gloria A. Ross, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria A. Ross, 90, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.

Gloria was born July 19, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Guy and Mary Santangelo Cerimele.

She was a 1948 graduate of South High School.

When she first got married to her husband, Donald, Gloria worked at General Electric.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and enjoyed traveling with her daughter Brenda.

Her husband, Donald W. Ross, whom she married April 24, 1954, passed away August 8, 2014.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Brenda (Mark) Patrone with whom she made her home, Barbara Ann Ross of Girard, Raymond (Debra) Ross of Austintown and Richard Ross of Youngstown and a sister, Mary Ann Bletso of Kent.

Along with her parents and husband, Gloria is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Cerimele.

Family and Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Tuesday March 9, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio Officiating.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, the funeral home and the church are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask or covering and please maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the State (6-foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.