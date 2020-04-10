Gisela M. Walsh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gisela M. Walsh, 79 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, April 7, 2020.

She was born April 18, 1940 in Ansbach, Germany, a daughter of Leonhard and Babette Knörr Kilian.

Her husband William E. Walsh was in the Army, stationed in Germany, where they met and shortly after married on August 14, 1970.

Upon moving to the United States, she went to work at the Youngstown Maennerchor on Mahoning Avenue, where she made many lifelong friends.

Gisela loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She loved the holidays especially Christmas. She enjoyed preparing holiday meals for her family and she loved teaching her grandchildren how to make German food. Taking trips to casinos, going to various German restaurants and listening to German music were some of her favorite things to do.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Tammy M. (Kirk) Chmelik and Petra A. (Marc Centofanti) Walsh; sister, Ingrid Jacobs and grandchildren, Johnny Walsh, Brianna Patoray, Jenna Chmelik, Ashley Chmelik and Sophia Franks.

Besides her parents, Gisela is preceded in death by her husband, William, who passed away August 26, 2003; sisters, Elsa, Gertrud and Lore and granddaughter, Stacia Renee Patoray.

Private services will be held at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.